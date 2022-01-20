EE is now offering six months free Apple TV+

For All Mankind is one of Apple TV+’s biggest shows. Image: Apple

EE pay monthly customers can now get six months free Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade in addition to the network’s existing offer of free Apple Music and Apple News+.

The move means customers can stream exclusive Apple TV+ shows, such as acclaimed dramas For All Mankind, Foundation and Tehran, at no cost while also gaining access to over 200 ad-free games for their iPhone and iPad.

Alistair Wilson, Director of Devices and Partnerships, EE said: “We continue to look for ways to provide customers with unique access to great content and services, so the addition of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade to our exclusive Apple entertainment offer means they can now watch great shows such as Ted Lasso and Central Park and play games such as Skate City and Sonic Racing on us – for free.

“When combined with the power of the EE award-winning 4G and 5G network – iPhone customers really can make the most from what their device has to offer in more places than any other.”