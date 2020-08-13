EE launches ‘BT Sport in a Box’ bundle with three months viewing and a Google Chromecast

EE is offering three months access to the BT Sport app, inclusive data for mobile viewing and a Google Chromecast so fans can also watch the action on their TV, for £45.

In addition, existing EE pay monthly mobile and tablet customers who’ve not yet taken up the offer of three free months of BT Sport can combine both deals to get 6 months’ access to the channels.

After the bundled period, BT Sport app access is available on a rolling 30-day subscription which customers can stop at any point.

The ‘BT Sport in a Box’ bundle is available through ee.co.uk and in-store.