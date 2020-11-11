EE launches new 5G mobile broadband router

EE has launched its first own brand 5G mobile broadband device, allowing customers to access 5G speeds on any WiFi-enabled product.

Plans start from £45 per month for 50GB of data on a 24-month plan and rise to £90 per month for 200GB of data.

Offering average download speeds of 150 Mb/s, 5GEE WiFi is described as “perfect for gaming, streaming and downloading Ultra HD and 4K video”.

Alistair Wilson, Director of Devices and Partnerships, EE said: “EE offers customers the UK’s fastest 5G service in more places, and we’re continually looking for ways to help provide them with new ways to get access to the best superfast internet connectivity on the go.

“Whether it’s for streaming new movies on a laptop or using the latest augmented reality services with a headset, when paired with our new 5GEE WiFi mobile broadband device, customers will be able to enjoy the incredible speeds offered by the UK’s number one 5G network.”