EE launches UK’s first standalone 5G network

EE has announced the launch of a new 5G standalone network serving fifteen major UK cities including Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh, and London.

The new network is the first of its kind in the UK and features a dedicated 5G core and is built on new, end-to-end 5G architecture which removes any reliance on older 4G equipment.

Other cities it’s available in are: Bath, Birmingham, Bradford, Bristol, Glasgow, Hull, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester and Sheffield.

According to EE, it will offer near uninterrupted outdoor coverage and allow customers to make calls and use data in areas where it wasn’t possible before while also enjoying some of the fastest available speeds on a mobile network.

The infrastructure is supported by AI and machine learning which can help reduce energy demand on the Grid by putting mobile cells into a sleep mode when not being used.

In addition, a new network feature will help improve performance in busy areas.

Exclusive to some new tariffs, Network Boost will enhance performance to customers when the network is busy, by allocating more capacity to a customer, meaning they always get the best available performance.

Access to the 5G standalone network and Network Boost are included in All Rounder and Full Works plans, two new tariffs launching today.

EU Roaming, new tariffs and WiFi 7

In addition, it’s bringing back EU Roaming for customers on its Essentials+, All Rounder or Full Works plans. Full Works customers will also receive EE’s Roam Further Pass extending their allowance to Australia, USA, Canada, Mexico and New Zealand.

EE has also announced a partnership with Qualcomm Technologies to bring its Full Fibre customers a new WiFi 7 Smart Hub Pro and Smart WiFi Pro which it says will deliver gigabit Wi-Fi throughout the home.

CEO Marc Allera said: “5G standalone is a new mobile network giving enhanced performance to customers from day one and unlocks game-changing new services of the future. It’s been built to handle the growing range of AI-powered devices, from smartphones to laptops, tablets and more.

“Wi-Fi 7 for the home is another first for EE customers, giving households higher speeds and better capacity to support devices in every corner of their home.

“Together, these new technologies bring EE customers the best networks in and out of the home.”