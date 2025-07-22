EE says 5G standalone network set to reach half the UK population

EE says its 5G standalone network will be available to more than half of the UK population by the end of August – less than a year after it launched in 15 cities.

The network features a dedicated 5G core and is built on new, end-to-end 5G architecture which removes any reliance on older 4G equipment to deliver even faster and more reliable connections.

To access it, customers must have a compatible mobile phone or tablet, plus an EE 5GSA-ready SIM card or eSIM as part of their monthly plan.

In recent weeks the new network has gone live in towns and cities across the UK and will roll out to a 38 further locations over the coming month.

The network has also made its Voice over 5G standalone (Vo5G) feature available to iOS and Android users with 5GSA-compatible devices and plans, allowing them to make voice calls with faster setup times that reduce the delay between dialling a number and the phone starting to ring.

“Whether you are video calling from a crowded train station, livestreaming on social media from a sold-out concert, or simply staying in touch with your family and friends over the summer holidays, 5G standalone on EE makes your experience smoother, faster and more secure,” said Greg McCall, Chief Networks Officer at BT Group.

“Delivering a high-quality mobile experience every day for millions of people is what matters to us, it’s what has driven us to build the UK’s most reliable network and why we’re now delivering 5G standalone to more people in more places across the UK.”