EE to extend standalone 5G network to 16 new locations 

EE says it will expand its 5G standalone network to an additional 16 towns and cities before the end of the year.

Launched last month, the new network is the first of its kind in the UK and features a dedicated 5G core and is built on new, end-to-end 5G architecture which removes any reliance on older 4G equipment.

The additional additional locations named today mean it will cover an area of more than 21 million people, almost a third of the UK population.

EE has previously hailed the new network as offering “near uninterrupted outdoor coverage” and allowing customers “to make calls and use data in areas where it wasn’t possible before while also enjoying some of the fastest available speeds on a mobile network.”

It also describes the network as “designed to optimise the performance of AI applications,” meaning that AI tools and services, such as Galaxy AI and Gemini AI, “can connect seamlessly to the cloud to provide the smoothest and fastest experiences for customers.”

Access to the 5G standalone network and Network Boost are included in EE’s All Rounder and Full Works plans.

The new locations are: