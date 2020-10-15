EE launches new “immersive” BT Sport football experience for iPhone 12

Football fans who buy the new iPhone 12 with an EE Full Works 5G plan will be able to enjoy a new “immersive and innovative” match experience with augmented reality, pinch to zoom and 360 degree viewing.

Delivered via the BT Sport app, the new ‘Match Day Experience’ allows fans to choose their own viewing angle, scroll through an interactive timeline and watch multi-cam replays.

A new split-screen feature also lets them see and chat with up to three friends without missing the action, and fans can also bring up a mini-map to follow the location of each player and even display a name tag for every on-screen team member and trackers showing the course of shots.

Another new feature, dubbed ‘Stadium Experience’, takes fans through an Augmented Reality doorway for an exclusive behind the scenes tour around stadiums. Depending on the club and stadium, visitable areas will include dressing rooms, dugouts, trophy rooms and tunnel areas.

The features go live in time for BT Sport’s lunchtime Premier League match this Saturday, with selected features also available for BT’s rugby and European football coverage.

More sports and features are promised soon, including Dolby Atmos which will be launching later this season.

Customers taking out an EE Full Works Plan for iPhone between 16th October to 15January 2021 will get 24 months bundled access to the BT Sport App with new Match Day Experience features.

Customers also get access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and unlimited mobile data.

Marc Allera, Chief Executive, BT’s consumer division, said: “We continually look for ways to offer customers new and innovative services, allowing them to make the most from their smartphone.

“Our new Match Day Experience features will provide an amazing array of ways to enhance their sports viewing – over the UK’s number one network for 5G.

Rio Ferdinand, BT Sport pundit and former England captain, added: “At this moment of social distancing and crowd-less stadia, Match Day Experience gets fans closer than ever to the sports they love.

“The features build on what is already the best sports App anywhere and will enable EE customers to enjoy the most immersive sports broadcasts seen to date.”