EE launches new “simplified” pay as you go packs

EE has updated its range of pay as you go packs with new “simplified” options which offer data allowances up to 60GB.

Customers can roll over any unused data onto their next pack and also get ‘boosts’ of additional minutes, texts or data every three months.

In addition, customers can pay for their pack by setting up automatic card payments, ensuring they’re always connected.

Edward Goff, Marketing Director at EE, said: “Our new pay as you go packs make choosing the right deal easier than ever.

“We have simplified our packs and increased the data and minutes available across the range. With Data Rollover, Free Boosts and the UK’s fastest 4G network, customers can get better value than ever before.”

EE’s new range of pay as you go packs are:

Pack Data Minutes Texts £1 Talk 10 MB 100 200 £10 Talk 2 GB 400 Unlimited £10 4 GB 100 Unlimited £15 8 GB Unlimited Unlimited £20 15 GB Unlimited Unlimited £25 30 GB Unlimited Unlimited £30 60 GB Unlimited Unlimited