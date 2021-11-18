EE launches new Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X gaming bundles

EE has unveiled two new Xbox gaming bundles offering either an Xbox Series S or Series X, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and unlimited gaming data on monthly terms.

The bundles are available from today on ee.co.uk/gaming and cost £21 per month plus an upfront fee of £10 for the Xbox Series S or £31 a month plus the of £10 upfront fee for the Xbox Series X. Both plans are subject to a 24 month minimum term.

Alistair Wilson, Director of Devices & Partnerships at EE, said: “As the UK’s no.1 network for 5G and gaming, we continually look for ways to provide our customers with compelling gaming experiences.

“Our new gaming bundles provide customers with a great way to get involved in next-gen gaming with access to the latest games and unlimited gaming data as well as an Xbox console.”