EE launches SIM-only plan with inclusive Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade

Image: Apple

EE is now offering its ‘Full Works’ package, which provides inclusive access to Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade, as a SIM-only plan.

The 24 month plan costs £41 per month and also includes unlimited mobile data for 4G and 5G.

Customers can also add an inclusive Smart Benefit’ such as access to BT Sport Ultimate or the network’s Roam Further Pass, allowing them to use their plan’s allowance in even more places including the USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand.

Sharon Meadows, Director of Propositions, EE said: “Following the success of our Full Works for iPhone handset plans, we’re now extending the benefits so anyone with an iPhone can also get the best of EE and Apple in a SIM plan.

“Only with EE, do you get the reassurance of unrivalled unlimited, uncapped data, on the UK’s no 1 network, as well as the best of Apple entertainment ensuring those with an iPhone get a best in class experience.”