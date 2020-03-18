EE mobile customers can now make calls via their Amazon Echo device

EE customers can now make and receive calls hands-free on Amazon’s range of Echo smart speakers and other Alexa enabled devices.

The new feature means calls can be made and answered around the home even when the customer’s mobile is in another room, switched off or out of battery.

Calling on Alexa is free and can be enabled by all new and existing pay monthly mobile customers by installing the Amazon Alexa app on their phone and texting ‘Alexa’ to 150 to start the set up.

Calls made will come out of the user’s monthly tariff allowance and any out of allowance calls will be charged at their standard rate.

Sharon Meadows, Director of Partnerships, Devices & Business Development, at EE said: “We’re always looking for ways to offer customers exciting new products and experiences, and by working with Amazon we’re enabling them to make and receive mobile calls hands-free on their Alexa devices for the first time.

“We’re creating one converged, smart network to keep our customers seamlessly connected to their friends, family and the things that matter most.”

“Customers use Alexa every day to help them stay connected with loved ones around the world,” said Brian Oliver, Director of Alexa Communications.

“Today, in collaboration with EE, we are thrilled that customers are now able to make and receive EE calls with Alexa, making it even easier to stay in touch.”