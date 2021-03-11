EE offering free smartwatch with Oppo Find X3 Pro pre-orders

EE is offering customers who buy a new Oppo smartphone a free gift pack worth up to £395.

Those buying an Oppo Find X3 Pro between 31st March and 28th April can redeem a pack worth £395 which includes the all-new Oppo Watch 46mm (WiFi), Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger and a Kevlar Protective Case.

Those taking an Oppo Find X3 Neo will receive an Oppo Watch 41mm (WiFi) worth £229, while Oppo Find X3 Lite customers will get a pair of Oppo Enco X Headphones worth £169.

The Find X3 Pro features a one billion colour display and 50MP Dual Primary Cameras, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 5G connectivity.

Customers opting for a OPPO Find X3 Lite will benefit from 64MP Rear Quad Cameras, a 32MP Front Camera and integrated AI camera software, and on the OPPO Find X3 Neo there’s 50MP Ultra HD Quad Rear Cameras and a 32MP Front Camera.

All three devices also offer 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Fast Charging.

Alistair Wilson, Director of Devices and Partnerships, EE, said: “Featuring the most powerful processor on an Android smartphone to date, as well as a breath-taking display – the OPPO Find X3 Pro is the perfect choice for customers looking for a truly innovative mobile experience.

“When matched with the UK’s no.1 5G network, customers really can make the very most from what this device has to offer.”