EE introduces new ‘stay connected’ feature and brings WiFi calling to PAYG plans

All new and upgrading EE pay monthly mobile customers will be able to keep using essential services such as emails and maps even after they’ve used up their monthly data allowance.

Last year the network announced a ‘reserve data’ perk, which provided reduced speed data once any inclusive data allowance had been exhausted, for those signing up to its top tier Smart plans. Today it’s announced that all new and upgrading pay monthly customers, including those on SIM-only plans, will benefit from a similar perk dubbed ‘Stay Connected’.

The network is also boosting its pay as you go offer to include 4G calling and WiFi calling for those with a compatible handset. The new features will be available to new customers when they activate their SIM card and will be rolled-out in a phased approach to all existing customers by mid-August.

EE is also increasing the benefits it offers to NHS workers to include a 20% rolling discount and priority phone repairs.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer Division, said: “We’re always looking for ways to offer our customers the best experience when using our award winning 4G and 5G networks.

“That’s why we’re introducing ‘Stay Connected’ data in our new pay monthly plans, becoming the only major UK network to enable customers to stay connected at no extra cost when their monthly data allowance runs out, and enhancing our pay as you go service with 4G and WiFi Calling, so customers can make calls and send texts from more places in the UK than ever before.

“We’re also expanding our NHS offer to continue to support the people who work so selflessly to help us all. One in five of the over 1.6 million NHS workers in the UK are currently benefitting from our existing NHS offer, and we want to carry on doing our bit to connect those who need it most.”