EE reveals Black Friday savings on Apple, Samsung, and Google handsets

EE has announced the first wave of its 2020 Black Friday deals, including savings on Apple, Samsung, and Google handsets.

The network says all deals are available in-store, online and over the phone and run from today until 23:59 on Monday 7th December.

Pay Monthly

Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) – save £241 – £99 upfront cost, £29 per month for 24 months with 1GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential Plan

– £99 upfront cost, £29 per month for 24 months with 1GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential Plan Apple iPhone SE (64GB) – save £136 – £30 upfront cost, £25 per month for 24 months with 1GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential Plan

– £30 upfront cost, £25 per month for 24 months with 1GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential Plan Samsung Galaxy S20 5G – save £462 – £70 upfront cost, £37 per month for 24 months with 10GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential plan or £44 per month on a Smart Plan

– £70 upfront cost, £37 per month for 24 months with 10GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential plan or £44 per month on a Smart Plan Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G – save £414 – £70 upfront cost, £45 per month for 24 months with 10GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential plan or £52 per month on a Smart Plan

– £70 upfront cost, £45 per month for 24 months with 10GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential plan or £52 per month on a Smart Plan Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G – save £260 – £30 upfront cost, £37 per month for 24 months with 10GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential plan or £44 per month on a Smart Plan

– £30 upfront cost, £37 per month for 24 months with 10GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential plan or £44 per month on a Smart Plan Samsung Galaxy A71 – save £260 – £10 upfront cost, £33 per month for 24 months with 10GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential plan or £40 per month on a Smart Plan

– £10 upfront cost, £33 per month for 24 months with 10GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential plan or £40 per month on a Smart Plan Google Pixel 4a 5G – save £232 – £30 upfront cost, £31 per month for 24 months with 4GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential plan or £38 per month on a Smart Plan

– £30 upfront cost, £31 per month for 24 months with 4GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential plan or £38 per month on a Smart Plan Google Pixel 4a – save £164– £50 upfront cost, £23per month for 24 months with 1GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential plan

EE is also offering deals on monthly SIM-only plans, including 160GB of data for 24 months on a 5G SIM plan with unlimited minutes and texts for £20 a month.

Tablets, and Accessories

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 – save £172.80 – £16.20 per month with no upront costs on a 2GB Essential Plan or £20.70 per month on a 20GB 24 Smart Plan

– £16.20 per month with no upront costs on a 2GB Essential Plan or £20.70 per month on a 20GB 24 Smart Plan Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite – save £172.80 – £18 per month with no upfront costs on a 2GB Essential Plan or £22.50 per month on a 20GB Smart Plan for 24 months

– £18 per month with no upfront costs on a 2GB Essential Plan or £22.50 per month on a 20GB Smart Plan for 24 months 4G WiFi Mini 2020 – enjoy an extra 20GB of data for £20 per month on a 24 month plan with 50GB of data in total

for £20 per month on a 24 month plan with 50GB of data in total Beats X – save £22 – £4 per month for 11 months with no upfront costs

For more details visit ee.co.uk/BlackFriday