EE reveals September savings on iPhone and Galaxy handsets

EE has revealed some new time-limited deals on its pay monthly handset plans, including savings on models from Apple, Sony, and Samsung.
All deals are available in-store, online and over the phone and run until the end of September.
- Apple iPhone 12 5G 128GB – Save £96 – £20 upfront cost, £52 a month for 24months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plan
- Apple iPhone 14 5G 128GB – Save £96 – £30 upfront cost, £58 a month for 24months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plan
- Apple iPhone 14 Plus 5G 128GB – Save £96 – £30 upfront cost, £58 a month for 24 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plan
- Samsung A35 5G 128GB – Save £144 – £0 upfront cost, £46 a month for 24months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plan
- Samsung S23 FE 5G 128GB – Save £336 – £30 upfront cost, £48 a month for 24months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plan
- Samsung S24 Ultra 5G 256GB – Save £432 – £30 upfront cost, £74 a month with 24 months with unlimited data on an essential plan
- Samsung Z Flip 5 5G 256GB – Save £384 – £30 upfront cost, £62 a month with 24 months with unlimited data on an essential plan
- Google Pixel 7a 5G – Save £336 – £0 upfront cost, £44 a month for 24 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials Plus plan
- Sony Xperia 1 VI 5G – Save £240 – £10 upfront cost, £70 a month for 24months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plan
- Motorola G14 – Save £96 – £0 upfront cost, £29 a month for 24 months with 25GB data on an Essentials plan
- Motorola G85 5G – Save £144 – £10 upfront cost, £44 a month for 24 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials Plus plan