EE reveals June 2024 mobile deals including savings on iPhone and Pixel handsets

EE has revealed its latest offers on mobile contracts which this month include savings on handsets from Google, Apple, Samsung, and Motorola, with customers able to save up to £480 on selected handsets.
All deals are available in-store, online and over the phone and run until July 1st.
- Apple iPhone 15 5G 128GB – Save £144 – £30 upfront cost, £63 a month for 24 months with Unlimited Full Speed data on an Essentials Plan.
- Apple iPhone 15 Plus 5G 128GB – Save £144 – £30 upfront cost, £67 a month for 24 months with Unlimited Full Speed data on an Essentials Plan.
- Apple iPhone 13 5G 128GB – Save £96 – £20 upfront cost, £52 a month for 24 months with Unlimited Data on an Essentials Plan.
- Samsung A35 5G 128GB – Save £308 – £0 upfront cost, £32 a month for 24 months with 25GB data on an Essentials Plan.
- Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G 128GB – Save £480 – £30 upfront cost, £61 a month for 24 months with Unlimited Full Speed data on an Essentials Plan.
- Motorola G54 5G – Save £144 – £0 upfront cost, £30 a month for 24 months with 25GB data a on an Essentials Plan.
- Samsung S23 FE 128GB – Save £336 – £30 upfront cost, £48 a month for 24 months with Unlimited Data on an Essentials Plan.
- Samsung S24 128GB – Save £432 – £30 upfront cost, £52 a month for 24 months with Unlimited Data on an Essentials Plan.
- Samsung S24 Plus 256GB – Save £288 – £30 upfront cost, £71 a month for 24 months with Unlimited Full Speed Data on an Essentials Plan.
- Samsung S24 Ultra 256GB – Save £480 – £30 upfront cost, £72 a month for 24 months with Unlimited Data on an Essentials Plan.
- Motorola G14 5G – New Low Price – £0 upfront cost, £20 a month for 24 months with 5GB data on an Essentials Plan.
- Samsung A15 5G – £0 upfront cost, £34 a month for 24 months with 5GB Data on an Essentials Plan.