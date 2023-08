EE reveals August savings on iPhone and Samsung handset plans 

EE has unveiled its latest promotions, including time-limited deals on a number iPhone and Samsung models. The deals are available in-store, online and over the phone.

Available until 31st August

Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB – Save £432 – £10 upfront cost, £50 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

– £10 upfront cost, £50 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Google Pixel 7 256GB – Save £336 – £10 upfront cost, £43 a month for 24 months with 125GB of data on an Essentials plan

– £10 upfront cost, £43 a month for 24 months with 125GB of data on an Essentials plan Samsung S22 5G 128GB – Save £624 – £30 upfront cost, £42 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

– £30 upfront cost, £42 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Samsung A34 5G – Save £240 – £30 upfront cost, £33 a month for 24 months with 25GB of data on an Essentials plan

£30 upfront cost, £33 a month for 24 months with 25GB of data on an Essentials plan Apple iPhone 14 5G 128GB – Save £144 – £30 upfront cost, £64 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

– £30 upfront cost, £64 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Apple iPhone 14 5G 256GB – Save £144 – £30 upfront cost, £70 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

– £30 upfront cost, £70 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Apple iPhone 14 5G 512GB – Save £144 – £30 upfront cost, £80 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

– £30 upfront cost, £80 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Apple iPhone 14 P lus 5G 128GB – Save £144 – £30 upfront cost, £68 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

– £30 upfront cost, £68 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Apple iPhone 14 P lus 5G 256GB – Save £144 – £30 upfront cost, £74 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

– £30 upfront cost, £74 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Apple iPhone 14 P lus 5G 512GB – Save £144 – £30 upfront cost, £84 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

– £30 upfront cost, £84 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Apple iPhone 12 5G 64GB – Save £144 – £20 upfront cost, £54 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

– £20 upfront cost, £54 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Apple iPhone 12 5G 128GB – Save £144 – £20 upfront cost, £58 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

– £20 upfront cost, £58 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Apple iPhone 12 5G 256GB – Save £144 – £20 upfront cost, £64 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

– £20 upfront cost, £64 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 – Save £324 – £0 upfront, £94.50 a month with 5GB of data a month on an Essentials plan

Available until 11th September