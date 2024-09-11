Prime Video’s Citadel: Diana gets first full trailer

Image credit: Marco Ghidelli / Prime Video



A new trailer has been released for Citadel: Diana, the six-part Italian companion series to Prime Video’s high-gloss spy drama Citadel, which debuts globally on October 10th.

Since Citadel’s destruction eight years ago, Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis) has been trapped behind enemy lines as a mole inside the powerful enemy syndicate Manticore.

When she finally sees a way out and the chance to disappear forever, the only way to do so is trusting the most unexpected ally, Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio), the heir of Manticore Italy and son of the head of the Italian organisation, Ettore Zani (Maurizio Lombardi), who’s vying for leadership against the other European families.

De Angelis is also joined in the series by Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Giordana Faggiano, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz and Filippo Nigro.

Citadel: Diana is produced by Amazon MGM Studios with Cattleya (ZeroZeroZero) – part of ITV Studios – and executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO.

In addition to Citadel: Diana, Citadel: Honey Bunny an Indian spin-off starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is also heading to Prime Video and Citadel, which stars Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville is returning for a second season.