New David Attenborough series to showcase Asia’s wildlife

Image: BBC / Sam Barker

Sir David Attenborough is to present Asia, a new seven-part BBC series showcasing the wildlife of our planet’s largest continent.

Filmed over the course of nearly four years, the series promises to reveal Asia’s “most remarkable landscapes and animals” while revealing “dramatic, previously unseen behaviour.”

Locations featured across the series include the Gobi Desert, the jungles of Borneo, the polar wilderness of Siberia, the coral seas of the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Peninsula’s Empty Quarter, plus Tokyo, Bangkok, Taipei, Bhopal, Hanoi and Singapore.

The series is made by the Natural History Unit of BBC Studios, the broadcaster’s commercial arm, and has been co-produced with BBC America, France Télévisions and ZDF.

In the UK it will air on BBC One and iPlayer.

Sreya Biswas, BBC Head of Commissioning, Natural History, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have Sir David Attenborough presenting our fantastic new landmark series Asia for BBC One.

“Asia is a continent steeped in beauty and intrigue with some of the most wonderfully diverse habitats on the planet.

“A feast for the eyes, bringing these incredible locations and wildlife to the screen, with some behaviours never seen before, has been really exciting.”