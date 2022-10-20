EE to offer PS5 and Nintendo Switch on monthly terms and bring new gaming bays to stores

EE has unveiled new Nintendo and PlayStation bundles and announced plans to bring gaming bays to over 175 of its high street stores.

From October 26th, the network will allow mobile customers to buy PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch consoles and gaming products via interest free payments which are added to their monthly mobile bill.

It already offers Xbox and a host of other technology products, including Augmented Reality glasses, through the same Add to Plan option.

The new bundles are:

A PlayStation 5 console with PlayStation Plus, unlimited mobile gaming data and a Video Data Pass available on a £31 per month 24-month contract with £10 upfront – saving customers over £400

The Nintendo Switch OLED, with Nintendo Online, unlimited mobile gaming data and a Video Data Pass available with a £17 per month 24-month contract with £10 upfront – worth a combined total of over £800

The new in-store gaming bays will allow customers to learn more about gaming from EE, and includes the option to try out the latest next-gen consoles as well as buy them and accessories in store outright or via Add to Plan.

In addition, EE has set up a new internal gaming team responsible for developing “a range of exciting new gaming products and services” combining its 5G and Fibre broadband with “new gaming offerings designed to provide consumers great value and convenience”.

Marc Allera, CEO at EE, said: “We already offer an unbeatable network, and with the nation gaming more than ever, we have pressed play on our ambition to become the UK’s no.1 for gamers.

“Moving forward, we’ll look to evolve our network and build on our existing partnerships with the world’s best gaming companies – reviewing the latest exciting new hardware and services, so we can offer gamers new and old, unique and exclusive opportunities to make the most from their gaming experience.”