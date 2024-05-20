BT and EE reveal their latest fibre broadband and TV deals 

BT and EE have announced deals on broadband and TV packages. All deals are subject to a 24 month contract and are available until June 6th via their websites and call centres.

EE Broadband Deals

EE Full Fibre 50 (average download speeds of 50 Mbps): £29.99 per month (Save £120) no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P

£29.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P EE Full Fibre 150 (average download speeds of 149 Mbps): £29.99 per month no upfront cost

£29.99 per month no upfront cost EE Full Fibre 500 (average download speeds of 500 Mbps): £34.99 per month (Save £360) no upfront cost

BT Broadband Deals

BT Fibre 1 (50mbps): Free set up at £29.99 per month (Save £120) no upfront cost

Free set up at £29.99 per month no upfront cost BT Full Fibre 150 (150mpbs) Free set up at £29.99 per no upfront cost

Free set up at £29.99 per no upfront cost BT Full Fibre 500 (500mbps) Free set up at £34.99 per month (Save £360) no upfront cost

EE TV Deals

EE TV Full Works Plan: £30 upfront cost or FREE on apple TV box, £25 for 3 months then £78 per month (Save £159).

Includes the complete package with all 11 live Sky Sports channels, 11 Sky Cinema channels and Entertainment channels with a NOW Membership, in Full HD with NOW Boost.

All 4 TNT Sports channels in Full HD and access to TNT Sports Ultimate in up to 4K HDR, a Netflix Standard plan, discovery+ Premium, and Eurosport 1 & 2

EE Entertainment: £30 upfront cost or FREE apple TV box, £15 per month (Save £120)