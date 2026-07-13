The cheap but essential accessory for any HomePod mini and pet owner

Apple’s HomePod mini smart speakers are a great way of accessing your iTunes music library, favourite podcasts or Apple Music playlists but the current version of these colourful little devices have a serious design issue – the irreplaceable USB-C power cord.

The tech giant’s designers have hardwired one end of the power cord to the device’s interiors making it impossible for any regular consumer to replace in the event of the cord becoming damaged.

And if you have pets, the chances of that damage occurring are pretty high.

Reddit and various forums are full of posts from owners whose puppies, rabbits and assorted other furry companions decided to munch their way through the cable when no-one was looking.

Because of the way the cable is hardwired to the device, you can’t just pop along to Amazon and buy a replacement power cord like you can for pretty much most other smart speakers.

Cost of Replacing a HomePod mini’s Power Cable

If you have AppleCare, you’re fine – payment of the plan’s small excess fee will quickly get your HomePod mini swapped out for one with a fully intact power cable.

For everyone else, the options are pretty much as follows: buy a new device at full cost – currently £129 in the UK, pay Apple for an out of warranty replacement (currently listed on its website for £99), or hope your home contents insurance policy has a sufficiently low excess fee that it’s worth claiming.

Designing Out Accidents

For those whose HomePod mini’s have yet to be rendered powerless by a peckish pet, there’s a very cheap and simple way to avoid incurring any later upset and expense.

Instead of plugging the speaker’s irreplaceable power cord directly into the plug, connect it to a ‘male to female’ USB C extension lead and then connect the standard ‘male’ end of that to the plug.

Buy USB extension cables from Amazon.co.uk*



*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

The HomePod mini’s hardwired lead can then be concealed on a shelf or beneath your speaker stand, keeping it safely away from hungry mouths.

Suitable cables can be found in local stores and online from around £5 depending on the style and length you’re looking for.

Then, if your pet does manage to snack on the extension lead, it’s Just another a quick, cheap and simple job to replace it rather than a pricey trip back to the local Apple Store.