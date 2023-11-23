Savings available on BT and EE fibre broadband packages

BT and EE are running several deals on their respective home broadband packages, with savings also available on BT’s TV packages. All deals are available until 7th December and subject to minimum contracts of 24 months.

EE Broadband Deals

EE Fibre (average download speeds of 36 Mbps): 3 months free then £31.99 per month (save £95) no upfront cost

EE Fibre Plus (average download speeds of 70 Mbps): 3 months free then £35.99 per month (save £107) no upfront cost

EE Full Fibre 100 (average download speeds of 146 Mbps): 3 months free then £35.99 per month (save £107) no upfront cost

BT Broadband Deals

Fibre 1 (50mbps): 3 months free then £32.99 per month (Save £98) no upfront cost

Fibre 2 (73mpbs) 3 months free then £35.99 per month (Save £107) no upfront cost

Full Fibre 100 (150mbps), Full Fibre 500 (500mbps) and Full Fibre 900 (900mbps) packages are all available with 3 months free and no upfront cost (Save up to £149)

BT TV Deals