Savings available on BT and EE fibre broadband packages

BT and EE are running several deals on their respective home broadband packages, with savings also available on BT’s TV packages. All deals are available until 7th December and subject to minimum contracts of 24 months.
EE Broadband Deals
- EE Fibre (average download speeds of 36 Mbps): 3 months free then £31.99 per month (save £95) no upfront cost
- EE Fibre Plus (average download speeds of 70 Mbps): 3 months free then £35.99 per month (save £107) no upfront cost
- EE Full Fibre 100 (average download speeds of 146 Mbps): 3 months free then £35.99 per month (save £107) no upfront cost
BT Broadband Deals
- Fibre 1 (50mbps): 3 months free then £32.99 per month (Save £98) no upfront cost
- Fibre 2 (73mpbs) 3 months free then £35.99 per month (Save £107) no upfront cost
- Full Fibre 100 (150mbps), Full Fibre 500 (500mbps) and Full Fibre 900 (900mbps) packages are all available with 3 months free and no upfront cost (Save up to £149)
BT TV Deals
- Sport Package – Includes all 4 TNT Sports channels, Eurosport 1 and 2 and discovery+ Premium (incl. TNT Sports) : £1 a month for 3 months then £18.00 per month , no upfront cost
- Big Sport Package – Includes everything from Sport plus every SKY sports channel with NOW sports and discovery+ premium: £35 a month, was £43 a month (save £192) no upfront cost
- VIP Package – Includes everything from Big Sport, Sky Atlantic and more with NOW Entertainment, Netflix standard, discovery+ premium, HD and free-to-air channels: £65 a month, was £76 (save £264) no upfront cost