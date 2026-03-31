EE TV gains new AI-powered search tool

EE is rolling out a new AI-powered search facility which will make it easier for users to find content that suits their mood or taste.

The new Smart Search feature can interpret natural language queries, such as ‘find me a funny film’, and then search across the apps and channels on the EE TV platform.

Additionally, a new Mood Matcher feature asks customers a few quick questions about their mood, genres and themes and will then serve up a personalised selection of shows and films.

At launch both will be available within the EE TV app on Apple TV 4K set top boxes supplied by the broadband and mobile network, with EE TV Pro and EE TV Box Edge customers gaining the features at a later date.

Luciano Oliveira, Director of Product, Home & TV, EE: “Choosing what to watch shouldn’t be hard, but for millions of households, it genuinely is.

“We’ve all lost half an hour to scrolling, or given up and rewatched something familiar just to end the debate.

“Smart Search and Mood Matcher are our answer to that: describe what you’re in the mood for, answer a few quick questions, and EE TV does the rest.

“Welcome to spending less time deciding, and more time relaxing and enjoying the TV you love”.