Age of Empires II now available for Macs

A new remastered, Apple Silicon-native version of Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is now available for macOS via Steam.

Rendered in razor-sharp 4K, with a remastered soundtrack, new animations and numerous quality-of-life improvements, the game also includes three expansions: Lords of the West, Dynasties of India, and Dawn of the Dukes.

Players can choose between single-player campaigns or online cooperative and competitive matches as they lead their chosen civilisation.

A “fast-paced” Skirmish mode pits players against up to eight opponents, either offline versus the AI, or online against other Mac gamers, while online multiplayer also offers cooperative campaigns featuring historical scenarios and objectives to tackle together as allies.

Additional purchasable DLC, offering a wealth of new campaigns and civilisations including The Last Chieftains, is also available at launch.

Feral Interactive and World’s Edge have previously confirmed that a Mac App Store release will come later this year.