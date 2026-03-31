International Fencing Federation events to remain on TNT Sports UK

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) outlets across Europe and Asia, including TNT Sports and HBO Max in the UK, will continue showing major fencing events after the broadcaster struck a new long-term partnership with the International Fencing Federation (FIE).

The deal includes comprehensive live coverage of the FIE World Championships across Europe, the FIE European Championships across Europe and Asia plus highlights of the of the epée, foil and sabre FIE Grand Prix circuits across Europe and Asia.

Audiences outside the UK can watch on Eurosport or HBO Max depending on local market availability.

As part of the partnership, WBD will heighten visibility of the sport by producing highlights and editorial features for its channels and platforms.

It will also collaborate with the FIE to strengthen fencing’s social media presence, expand its reach, and attract new audiences through dedicated social clips and branded content on the Road to LA28.

Trojan Paillot, SVP Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndications at Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “As a leading multi-sport broadcaster and the Home of the Olympics in Europe, we are committed to giving fans unrivalled access to the sports that define the Olympic Movement.

“Following the tremendous success of Paris 2024 across our platforms, where fencing captivated millions of fans, we are excited to continue elevating the sport by offering fans more opportunities than ever to follow the action on the Road to LA28.

“Our extensive reach, deep production expertise and ability to engage audiences across all platforms enable us to bring new visibility to Olympic sports such as fencing.

“As we continue to work closely with the FIE through this long-term partnership, we look forward to helping the sport reach new fans, celebrate its athletes and ensure its presence is felt well beyond the Olympic Games.”

Abdelmoniem Elhusseiny, Interim President of the International Fencing Federation (FIE), said: “We are delighted to renew our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, a collaboration that has already proven to be highly successful in bringing fencing to millions of fans worldwide.

“Building on the momentum of Paris 2024, where our sport captured the imagination of audiences across the globe, this renewed agreement reflects our shared commitment to elevating fencing’s visibility and inspiring new generations of athletes and supporters.

“Together with WBD, we look forward to continuing this journey and ensuring fencing’s place among the most celebrated Olympic sports on the Road to LA28.”