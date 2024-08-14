EE unveils August 2024 TV and broadband deals

EE is running new deals on its broadband and TV packages, including savings of up to £120 on selected TV plans.

All deals are available via ee.co.uk until August 22nd and are subject to a 24 month contract.

EE TV Deals for August 2024

EE Entertainment: £0 upfront cost and FREE on Apple TV box, £15 per month (Save £120)

Includes: Sky Originals on Sky Atlantic, Sky Max, and more with NOW Entertainment, includes Netflix Basic – customers can watch and download movies and TV shows on 1 device in HD

EE Sport: £0 upfront cost and FREE on Apple TV box, £16 a month (Save £96)

Includes: All TNT Sports channels through your TV and on the app, discovery+ Premium, and Eurosport 1 & 2, Exclusive Premier League games, UEFA Champions League, boxing, UFC, rugby and more live sports

EE Big Sport: FREE on all boxes, £5 for three months and then £45 per month (Save £120)

Includes: All 12 Sky Sports channels with NOW Sports (for even more Football, F1, Golf and Cricket), all TNT Sports channels and Eurosport 1 and 2, discovery+ Premium

EE Big Entertainment – £25 a month for 24 months (Save £120)

August 2024 Broadband deals include:

EE Full Fibre 150 (average download speeds of 149Mbps)

£29.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P