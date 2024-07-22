EE reveals July 2024 broadband and TV deals

EE is running new deals on its broadband and TV packages, including offers on TV Sports packages and savings of up to £209 on selected broadband plans. All deals are available until August 8th and subject to a 24 month contract.
EE TV Deals for July 2024
EE TV comes with a choice of set top box, including the Apple TV 4K, and offers a choice of entertainment and sports packs. This month’s deals are:
EE Entertainment – £0 upfront cost and FREE on apple TV box, £15 per month (Save £120)
Includes: Sky Originals on Sky Atlantic, Sky Max, Sky Kids and more with NOW Entertainment, includes Netflix Basic – customers can watch and download movies and TV shows on 1 device in HD
EE Sport – £0 upfront cost and FREE on apple TV box, £16 a month (Save £96)
Includes: All TNT Sports channels through your TV and on the app, discovery+ Premium, and Eurosport 1 & 2, Exclusive Premier League games, UEFA Champions League, boxing, UFC, rugby and more live sports
EE Big Sport: FREE on all boxes, £5 for three months and then £45 per month (Save £120)
Includes: All 12 Sky Sports channels with NOW Sports (for even more Football, F1, Golf and Cricket), all TNT Sports channels and Eurosport 1 and 2, discovery+ Premium
EE TV Full Works Plan: £30 upfront cost or FREE on apple TV box, £25 for 3 months then £78 per month (Save £159)
Includes: The complete package with all 11 live Sky Sports channels, 11 Sky Cinema channels and Entertainment channels with a NOW Membership.
Plus, NOW channels in Full HD with NOW Boost. All 4 TNT Sports channels in Full HD and access to TNT Sports Ultimate in up to 4K HDR, a Netflix Standard plan, discovery+ Premium, and Eurosport 1 & 2
July 2024 Broadband deals include:
- EE Full Fibre 150 (average download speeds of 149 Mbps): £29.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P