EE reveals July 2024 broadband and TV deals

The EE TV and broadband display at the brand’s recently opened Experience store in Westfield London, Stratford City.





EE is running new deals on its broadband and TV packages, including offers on TV Sports packages and savings of up to £209 on selected broadband plans. All deals are available until August 8th and subject to a 24 month contract.

EE TV Deals for July 2024

EE TV comes with a choice of set top box, including the Apple TV 4K, and offers a choice of entertainment and sports packs. This month’s deals are:

EE Entertainment – £0 upfront cost and FREE on apple TV box, £15 per month (Save £120)

Includes: Sky Originals on Sky Atlantic, Sky Max, Sky Kids and more with NOW Entertainment, includes Netflix Basic – customers can watch and download movies and TV shows on 1 device in HD

EE Sport – £0 upfront cost and FREE on apple TV box, £16 a month (Save £96)

Includes: All TNT Sports channels through your TV and on the app, discovery+ Premium, and Eurosport 1 & 2, Exclusive Premier League games, UEFA Champions League, boxing, UFC, rugby and more live sports

EE Big Sport: FREE on all boxes, £5 for three months and then £45 per month (Save £120)

Includes: All 12 Sky Sports channels with NOW Sports (for even more Football, F1, Golf and Cricket), all TNT Sports channels and Eurosport 1 and 2, discovery+ Premium

EE TV Full Works Plan: £30 upfront cost or FREE on apple TV box, £25 for 3 months then £78 per month (Save £159)

Includes: The complete package with all 11 live Sky Sports channels, 11 Sky Cinema channels and Entertainment channels with a NOW Membership.

Plus, NOW channels in Full HD with NOW Boost. All 4 TNT Sports channels in Full HD and access to TNT Sports Ultimate in up to 4K HDR, a Netflix Standard plan, discovery+ Premium, and Eurosport 1 & 2

July 2024 Broadband deals include:

EE Full Fibre 150 (average download speeds of 149 Mbps): £29.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P