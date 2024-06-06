EE and BT reveal new broadband and TV deals for June 2024 

EE and BT have announced new deals on broadband and TV packages, including savings of up to £240 on selected packages. All plans are subject to a 24 month contract and are available until June 27th via the two brands’ websites and call centres.

EE Broadband Deals

EE Full Fibre 36 (average download speeds of 30 Mbps): £28.99 per month (Save £1 2 0) no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P

£28.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P EE Full Fibre 74 (average download speeds of 74 Mbps): £29.99 per month (Save £1 68 ) no upfront cost

£29.99 per month no upfront cost EE Full Fibre 300 (average download speeds of 300 Mbps): £34.99 per month (Save £2 40 ) no upfront cost

£34.99 per month no upfront cost EE Full Fibre Gigabit (average download speeds of 1.6 Gbps): £49.99 per month (Save £240) no upfront cost

EE TV Deals

EE TV comes with a choice of set top box, including the Apple TV 4K, and offers a choice of entertainment and sports packs. This month’s deals are:

EE Big Sport plan: FREE on all boxes, £40 per month (Save £225)

Includes All 12 Sky Sports channels with NOW Sports (for even more Football, F1, Golf and Cricket), all TNT Sports channels and Eurosport 1 and 2, discovery+ Premium

EE Sport: £0 upfront cost, £2 for three months then £20 a month (Save £54)

Includes All TNT Sports channels through your TV and on the app, discovery+ Premium, and Eurosport 1 & 2, Exclusive Premier League games, UEFA Champions League, boxing, UFC, rugby and more live sports

BT Broadband Deals