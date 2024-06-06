EE and BT reveal new broadband and TV deals for June 2024 

EE and BT have announced new deals on broadband and TV packages, including savings of up to £240 on selected packages. All plans are subject to a 24 month contract and are available until June 27th via the two brands’ websites and call centres.
EE Broadband Deals
- EE Full Fibre 36 (average download speeds of 30 Mbps): £28.99 per month (Save £120) no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P
- EE Full Fibre 74 (average download speeds of 74 Mbps): £29.99 per month (Save £168) no upfront cost
- EE Full Fibre 300 (average download speeds of 300 Mbps): £34.99 per month (Save £240) no upfront cost
- EE Full Fibre Gigabit (average download speeds of 1.6 Gbps): £49.99 per month (Save £240) no upfront cost
EE TV Deals
EE TV comes with a choice of set top box, including the Apple TV 4K, and offers a choice of entertainment and sports packs. This month’s deals are:
EE Big Sport plan: FREE on all boxes, £40 per month (Save £225)
Includes All 12 Sky Sports channels with NOW Sports (for even more Football, F1, Golf and Cricket), all TNT Sports channels and Eurosport 1 and 2, discovery+ Premium
EE Sport: £0 upfront cost, £2 for three months then £20 a month (Save £54)
Includes All TNT Sports channels through your TV and on the app, discovery+ Premium, and Eurosport 1 & 2, Exclusive Premier League games, UEFA Champions League, boxing, UFC, rugby and more live sports
BT Broadband Deals
- Fibre Essential (36mbps): £28.99 per month (Save £120) no upfront cost
- Fibre 2 (73mpbs) £29.99 per month (Save £168) no upfront cost
- Fibre Full 300 (300 mpbs) £34.99 per month (Save £240) no upfront cost
- Fibre Full 900 (900 mpbs) £49.99 per month (Save £240) no upfront cost