EE’s 5G service goes live in six additional cities

EE has switched on its 5G service in more cities across the UK, bringing faster mobile data speeds to customers in Hull, Leeds, Newcastle, Nottingham, Sheffield and Sunderland Northampton.

It’s also switched on its first 5G sites in Northampton, Stevenage and Wakefield and is bringing 5G to more high footfall places, including London Euston Station, Cardiff Central station, Glasgow’s Bath Street and St Enoch Square, Belfast’s Kingspan Stadium, and Coventry’s Council House and Cathedral ruins.

The network has a target of having 5G live in more than 70 cities and large towns by March 2020.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s consumer division, said: “We switched on the UK’s first 5G network in May, and this is another milestone towards keeping our customers connected 100% of the time.

“We’re leading the way in the UK, with 4G and 5G coverage in more places than any other operator.

“Adding 5G to more cities and towns – and expanding our 5G coverage in each place – is helping us to always deliver the best mobile experience to our customers.”