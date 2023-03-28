Eight classic Dungeons & Dragons PM games get re-release 

Eight long-dormant Dungeons & Dragons games are being re-launched for Windows PC via GOG and Steam by SNEG, the publisher specialising in long-lost titles.

The line-up features many of the first D&D video games, some available for the first time in over 25 years, and includes Spelljammer: Pirates of Realmspace, Fantasy Empires, DragonStrike, DeathKeep and Heroes of the Lance, Dragons of Flame, War of the Lance, and Shadow Sorcerer available in the Silver Box Classics bundle.

Each game contains digital bonus materials from their original releases, such as manuals, rulebooks, and cluebooks.



“D&D has a long history of great video game adaptations, and it’s a dream come true to be able to bring many of them back to modern players,” said Oleg Klapovskiy, Director at SNEG. “With the Silver Box titles, plus the previously released Gold Box titles, I think we’ve provided a lot of games to make D&D fans, old and new, very happy!”



The release of these eight classic D&D titles coincides with the D&D Franchise Event happening now on Steam.