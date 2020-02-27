Eizo unveils new 27” WQHD monitor

Monitor brand Eizo has unveiled a new 27” WQHD model featuring a three-sided, virtually frameless design, anti- reflection coating and low power consumption mode.

The 2560 x 1440 pixel FlexScan EV2760 also offers a contrast ratio of 1000:1, Display Port, HDMI and DVI-D signal inputs and four USB downstream ports.

Eizo claims it gives users “incredibly detailed image reproduction” making it ideal for those working with graphics, photos or videos, as well as text-based tasks.

The firm also includes a five-year warranty on all its FlexScan models.

The EV2760 will be available from EIZO resellers from April 2020.