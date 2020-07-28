Eizo unveils two new USB-C docking monitors

Eizo has launched two new FlexScan monitors featuring frameless LCD screens, the ability to act as a dock for any USB-C equipped laptops, daisy chain functionality, 3 USB Type-A ports and a dedicated LAN port.

The 27-inch FlexScan EV2795 boasts a 2560 x 1440 native resolution and the FlexScan EV2495 offers a resolution of 1920 x 1200. Additional features include DisplayPort, HDMI, Eye care functions (including flicker-free display and dimming range from 1 cd/m2), low power consumption, a five-year warranty and a six-month no bright pixel guarantee.

Vito Vaiuso, Product Specialist at EIZO Limited, commented on the launch: “Now more than ever, we understand the importance of an easy, flexible workspace set up.

“Not only with more people acclimatising to working from home, but also as conversations about flexible working remain firmly on the agenda for the future.

“Even in office spaces, the opportunity for flexibility is essential and these products can help people move desks, attend meetings or even move from office to office with minimal disruption – when you return to your desk, you just need to plug in one cable and you’re fully connected.”



“We know how important these features are to our customers and so we can’t wait to bring these benefits to market!”



For more information visit www.eizo.co.uk