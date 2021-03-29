Electronic Arts Announces next-gen EA Sports PGA Tour golf game

Electronic Arts is working on a new official PGA Tour game, promising gaming and golf fans a “next-gen” experience as they build their virtual career and experience the sights, sounds, and thrills of the PGA Tour including The Players Championship, FedEx Cup Playoffs

“EA SPORTS and the PGA Tour have created some of the most memorable golf video game experiences together, and we couldn’t be more excited to expand our sports portfolio with a new golf title on next-gen hardware,” said Cam Weber, EVP & GM, EA Sports.

“Our team of passionate golf fans is meticulously recreating the world’s top courses such as Pebble Beach, and we can’t wait to give fans the opportunity to compete on some of the most iconic PGA Tour courses and win the FedEx Cup.”

“We’ve partnered with EA SPORTS to bring immersive golf video game experiences to fans of all ages for years,” said Len Brown, PGA Tour Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President Licensing and Merchandising.

“We are thrilled to continue working with EA Sports on its golf franchise to authentically represent the PGA Tour for the next generation. The newest game will give golf fans another way to experience their favorite sport, or to discover their passion for it.”