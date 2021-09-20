Electronic Arts completes purchase of Golf Clash studio

Electronic Arts has confirmed the succession completion of Playdemic, the mobile games studio responsible for Golf Clash, from WarnerMedia.

Plans to purchase the studio were first announced in June following news of WarnerMedia’s upcoming merger with Discovery.

EA says the purchase will support plans to boost its share of the mobile gaming market while WarnerMedia has said the disposal will allow it to focus on gaming products based on its franchises and IP.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome the Playdemic team to Electronic Arts, adding to our growing mobile portfolio and expanding our leadership in sports,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts.

“The addition of the incredible Playdemic team not only adds to the strength of our mobile teams globally, it also continues our expansion and investment in U.K.-based talent.

“With Playdemic now part of Electronic Arts, we’re excited to bring even more amazing and innovative mobile games to diverse audiences around the world.”

Paul Gouge, Head of Studio at Playdemic, said: “This is an exciting day for Playdemic as we become part of the Electronic Arts family.

“I am proud to bring the amazing talent which exists at Playdemic into the EA business, to both continue to build on Golf Clash’s incredible success and to build new games, which we believe can be even more successful in entertaining and engaging audiences globally.”