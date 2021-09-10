Electronic Arts launches Lost in Random on consoles and PC

Electronic Arts and Zoink Games have launched Lost in Random, a single-player action-adventure game, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The game tells the story of two sisters, Even and Odd, who find themselves at the mercy of the evil Queen and her dark dice.

Separated from Odd, Even enlists the help of Dicey, her dice companion, to traverse through the land’s six realms and rescue her sister from the Queen’s grips.

Dicey and Even will need to face off against the Queen’s minions in explosive dice battles, leading into giant board game arenas where players will have to switch up their gameplay strategy on the fly in an exciting blend of real-time action and time-stop tactics.

“We were fascinated with the idea of exploring the feeling of uncertainty as the starting point for Lost in Random, instead of focusing on predetermined game mechanics,” said Olov Redmalm, Game Director and Lead Writer at Zoink Games.

“The overarching theme of randomness helped us be creative with every aspect of the game, as each element fit into the dreamlike world in its own way that enhances the player journey.

“Combining sharp dialogue with mystery and emotional storytelling elements in a new way, we are excited for players to finally face the fear of randomness in Lost in Random, and see how that experience changes their outlook on life — all portrayed through the daring character of Even.