Eleven Agrees Global Deal For Thai Women’s League

Sports broadcaster Eleven has secured exclusive worldwide live rights for the Thai Women’s League for the next three seasons.

Matches will be made available via the firm’s global OTT platform elevensports.com, as well as locally on its platforms across South East Asia and Hong Kong. Eleven Taiwan will be the league’s domestic home.

Games will be delivered for free with registration to Eleven with other matches available on a subscription basis.

Nick Wilkinson, Asia Managing Director at the Eleven Group, said: “We’re delighted to announce this agreement for the Thai Women’s League, to further strengthen our compelling mix of local and locally relevant content for fans in South East Asia and Hong Kong.

“We look forward to working with the Football Association of Thailand to champion the competition to fans across the region and globally.”

Somyot Poompanmoung, President of the Football Association of Thailand said “We’re excited to work with Eleven on a new chapter for Thai women’s football, and this agreement will give fans unprecedented access to the Thai Women’s League domestically, across South East Asia, and worldwide.

“Over the next three years we have a great opportunity to increase the visibility of the women’s game, including the ability to engage new fans via a free-to-watch game every matchday.”