Eleven Portugal secures exclusive Premier League rights for three-years

Eleven Portugal has secured exclusive rights to all 380 Premier League games for three seasons from 2022-23.

The outlet’s live coverage will be supplemented by expert analysis, local commentary, and interviews with the biggest names in the game.

Jorge Pavão de Sousa, Managing Director, Eleven Portugal, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with the Premier League to deliver every match across our linear, digital and social media platforms for the next three seasons.

“The Premier League is one of the greatest competitions in the world and the fact that so many iconic Portuguese players and coaches are there makes it even more special.

“This is a milestone addition to our portfolio and a key step in us delivering on our mission to be the ultimate home of sport and entertainment for Portuguese fans.”

Paul Molnar, Chief Media Officer of the Premier League, added: “The Premier League is pleased to announce our new partnership with Eleven in Portugal.

“Eleven provide excellent sports coverage and will be an outstanding home for the Premier League. Through this agreement, fans in Portugal can look forward to more live matches than ever before.”