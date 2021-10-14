Eleven’s Serie C coverage comes to Prime Video in Italy

Sports streamer Eleven has secured distribution through Prime Video in Italy, a move the firm says will make “the best” of its Serie C coverage available through Amazon’s platform.

The firm adds that its Serie C offering on Prime Video will be supplemented by more live sport and entertainment content in future.

Giovanni Zurleni, Eleven Italy Managing Director, said: “We are proud to announce that Eleven will now be distributed on Amazon Prime Video.

“We want to make our portfolio of sport and entertainment content available to audiences wherever and however they choose to enjoy it and this deal represents an important step in us delivering for more fans than ever.”

Alessandro Tucci, Group COO, added: “Eleven is committed to working with leading distributors across our markets to make our content as widely available to audiences as possible. Our deal with Amazon is an exciting addition to our global network.”