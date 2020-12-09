Elf continues to top UK’s film chart

Will Ferrell’s 2003 Christmas classic Elf marks a second week leading a notably festive Top 10 in this week’s Official Film Chart after notching up 30,000 sales, with 73% of which were digital downloads.

Meanwhile, Last Christmas improves one place to Number 2, just a few thousand sales behind, while The Grinch climbs ever closer to the top, rising five places to Number 3.

Love Actually enters the Top 10 for the first time – landing a brand new peak of Number 4 – while Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan drops three to Number 5.

Home Alone flies up 28 places to its highest peak yet of Number 6, and The Polar Express climbs eight to Number 7.

Sam Mendes’ critically acclaimed 1917 drops one place to Number 8.

A Christmas Gift From Bob – the sequel to 2016’s feel-good biographical film A Street Cat Named Bob – debuts at Number 9 following its release on disc.

Finally, a 4k release of the Lord of the Rings Trilogy enters the Official Film Chart for the very first time at Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 9th December 2020

LW Pos Title Label 1 1 ELF WARNER HOME VIDEO 3 2 LAST CHRISTMAS UNIVERSAL PICTURES 8 3 THE GRINCH UNIVERSAL PICTURES 11 4 LOVE ACTUALLY UNIVERSAL PICTURES 2 5 MULAN WALT DISNEY 34 6 HOME ALONE 20TH CENTURY FOX HE 15 7 THE POLAR EXPRESS WARNER HOME VIDEO 7 8 1917 ENTERTAINMENT ONE NEW 9 A CHRISTMAS GIFT FROM BOB LIONSGATE NEW 10 THE LORD OF THE RINGS – TRILOGY WARNER HOME VIDEO © Official Charts Company 2020

