Elf continues to top UK’s film chart

Will Ferrell’s 2003 Christmas classic Elf  marks a second week leading a notably festive Top 10 in this week’s Official Film Chart after notching up 30,000 sales, with 73% of which were digital downloads.

Meanwhile, Last Christmas improves one place to Number 2, just a few thousand sales behind, while The Grinch climbs ever closer to the top, rising five places to Number 3.

Love Actually enters the Top 10 for the first time – landing a brand new peak of Number 4 – while Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan drops three to Number 5. 

Home Alone flies up 28 places to its highest peak yet of Number 6, and The Polar Express climbs eight to Number 7. 

Sam Mendes’ critically acclaimed 1917 drops one place to Number 8.

A Christmas Gift From Bob – the sequel to 2016’s feel-good biographical film A Street Cat Named Bob – debuts at Number 9 following its release on disc. 

Finally, a 4k release of the Lord of the Rings Trilogy enters the Official Film Chart for the very first time at Number 10.

Now, as well as OfficialCharts.com, the Official Film Chart can also be found on FindAnyFilm.com.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 9th December 2020

LWPosTitleLabel
11ELFWARNER HOME VIDEO
32LAST CHRISTMASUNIVERSAL PICTURES
83THE GRINCHUNIVERSAL PICTURES
114LOVE ACTUALLYUNIVERSAL PICTURES
25MULANWALT DISNEY
346HOME ALONE20TH CENTURY FOX HE
157THE POLAR EXPRESSWARNER HOME VIDEO
781917ENTERTAINMENT ONE
NEW9A CHRISTMAS GIFT FROM BOBLIONSGATE
NEW10THE LORD OF THE RINGS – TRILOGYWARNER HOME VIDEO
This week’s Official Film Chart show featured a preview of Christopher Nolan’s time-bending blockbuster Tenet, which is available to buy on disc & digital from December 14:

