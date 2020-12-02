SEENIT

TV, Film, Broadband, Pay-TV, Games, Computing and Tech | News, Comment & Reviews

Elf is this week’s most bought movie

-

Image: © 2003 New Line Productions, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Elf has taken the top spot in the UK’s Official Film Chart as film fans continue to embrace the festive season. 

The 2003 film’s rise pushes Disney’s live action remake of Mulan  to Number 2 after two weeks at the top. 

Last Christmas holds on at three as The Greatest Showman puts on a great performance by climbing seven places to Number 4. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker flies ten to Number 5 following the release of a new 4k Steelbook edition.

This week’s highest new entry is psychological thriller Unhinged (6), starring Russell Crowe and Caren Pistorious. 1917 moves down one place to Number 7, as does Jim Carrey in The Grinch at Number 8. Trolls World Tour, flies up seven places to Number 9.

Finally, Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis star in brand new festive rom-com, Happiest Season, which debuts at Number 10 on digital downloads only. 

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 2nd December 2020

LWPosTitleLabel
21ELFWARNER HOME VIDEO
12MULANWALT DISNEY
33LAST CHRISTMASUNIVERSAL PICTURES
114THE GREATEST SHOWMAN20TH CENTURY FOX HE
155STAR WARS IX – THE RISE OF SKYWALKERWALT DISNEY
NEW6UNHINGEDALTITUDE SPIRIT
671917ENTERTAINMENT ONE
78THE GRINCHUNIVERSAL PICTURES
169TROLLS WORLD TOURDREAMWORKS ANIMATION
NEW10HAPPIEST SEASONENTERTAINMENT ONE
© Official Charts Company 2020

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features the re-edited final film of the Godfather trilogy, The Godfather Coda: The Death Of Michael Corleone which is available both on Blu-ray and to Download & Keep from December 8th.

Blu-ray and Gaming Top Buys

Featured