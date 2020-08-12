Eli Roth’s History of Horror returns in November

Eli Roth presents History of Horror Season 2. Photo Credit: Bret Curry/AMC

Eli Roth’s History of Horror returns to AMC with a second series on Tuesday 10th November.

The series explores the dark power and wicked fun of scary movies, the craft that went into making them, and the ways that horror films reflect the anxieties of their times.

Once again Roth will speak to an array of writers, directors, actors, cinematographers, composers, and special effects artists who bring our nightmares to life.



Interviewees include Stephen King, Quentin Tarantino, Jordan Peele, Ari Aster, Bill Hader, Nancy Allen, Megan Fox, Greg Nicotero, Rob Zombie, James Brolin, Edgar Wright, Piper Laurie, Leonard Maltin, Katharine Isabelle, Jack Black, Slash, Rachel True, Ashley Laurence, Joe Dante, Roger Corman, Mary Harron, John Landis, Tom Savini and Karyn Kusama.

AMC UK is available on BT TV.

