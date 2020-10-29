Eli Roth’s History of Horror returns to AMC and BT TV in November

Season Two of Eli Roth’s History of Horror premieres on Tuesday 10th November at 9pm on AMC (BT TV 332/381) with an opening episode which explores the genre’s use of the home as a setting.

The second run of the series digs even deeper into the catacombs of creepiness, exhuming landmark films and cult classics while chewing on the entrails of recent horror cinema.

Interviews with a host of genre icons, including John Landis, Stephen King, Quentin Tarantino and Roger Corman, explore the dark power and fun of scary movies, the craft that went into making them and the ways horror films reflect the anxieties of their times.

Other interviewees include Jordan Peele, Ari Aster, Bill Hader, Nancy Allen, Megan Fox, Greg Nicotero, Rob Zombie, James Brolin, Edgar Wright, Piper Laurie, Leonard Maltin, Katharine Isabelle, Jack Black, Slash, Rachel True, Ashley Laurence, Joe Dante, Mary Harron, Tom Savini and Karyn Kusama.