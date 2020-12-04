Elisabeth Shue and Terence Stamp’s 80s horror Link is coming to Blu-ray

STUDIOCANAL has announced a newly restored version of anthropological horror gem Link is coming to Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital from February 1st.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

Jane (Elisabeth Shue), an American zoology student, takes a summer job at the lonely English cliff-top home of one of her lecturers, the single-minded anthropologist, Dr. Steven Phillip (Terence Stamp).

Dr. Phillip, whose work explores the link between man and ape, suddenly vanishes, leaving Jane to care for his three chimps alone. Voodoo is a savage female, Imp is affectionate and child-like whilst Link is a circus ape trained as the perfect servant and companion.

A disturbing role reversal rapidly begins to take place between master and servant and Jane rapidly finds herself a prisoner in a simian house of horror. In her attempts to escape she finds herself up against an adversary several times her physical strength with the instincts of a bloodthirsty killer.

DVD / Blu-Ray Extras:

New: Audio Commentary by Film Historian Lee Gambin and Film Critic Jarret Gahan

New: Interview with film programmer and horror expert Anna Bogutskaya

Deleted workprint scenes

Audio interview with director Richard Franklin

Jerry Goldsmith demo of the LINK theme

Original UK Theatrical teaser trailer

*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.