Emily Mortimer’s Relic gets Blu-ray release date

Horror flick Relic – the debut feature from writer and director Natalie Erika James which stars Emily Mortimer, Robyn Nevin and Bella Heathcote – comes to Blu-ray & DVD on January 18th and to Buy to Keep digital stores on January 8th.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

When elderly mother Edna (Nevin) inexplicably vanishes, her daughter Kay (Mortimer) and granddaughter Sam (Heathcote) rush to their family’s decaying country home where they find clues of her increasing dementia scattered around the house.

After Edna returns just as mysteriously as she disappeared, Kay’s concern that her mother seems unwilling or unable to say where she’s been clashes with Sam’s unabashed enthusiasm to have her grandma back.

As Edna’s behaviour turns increasingly volatile, both begin to sense that an insidious presence in the house might be taking control of her…

Relic is produced by Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw of Carver Films alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker of Nine Stories Productions.

Blu-ray and on iTunes Special Features:

London Film Festival 2020 – Natalie Erika James Intro and Q&A Hosted by Michael Blyth

Interviews

Relic Shoot Timelapse

Behind the Scenes – “Lost” & “Stunts”

*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.