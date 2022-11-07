Emma Mackey’s Emily gets home entertainment release date

Warner Bros. will be releasing Emily, which stars Emma Mackey (Sex Education) and tells the “imagined life” of Emily Brontë as she finds her voice and writes the literary classic Wuthering Heights, through digital stores on 14th November.

The film, which also stars Adrian Dunbar and Gemma Jones, will be available on DVD from 12th December.

Emily explores the relationships that inspired her – her raw, passionate sisterhood with Charlotte (Alexandra Dowling) and Anne (Amelia Gething); her first aching, forbidden love for Weightman (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) and her care for her maverick brother (Fionn Whitehead) whom she idolises.

Frances O’Connor makes her directorial debut from her own original screenplay.