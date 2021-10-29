Enya’s ‘May It Be’ from The Fellowship Of The Ring is getting a picture disc release

A new 12” picture disc featuring Enya’s May It Be is being released on December 3rd to mark the 20thanniversary of The Lord of the Rings film trilogy.

Peter Jackson’s adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels arrived in cinemas in December 2001, when The Fellowship Of The Ring made its highly anticipated debut.

To celebrate that milestone, Rhino is releasing a 12” picture disc that includes May It Be, the critically acclaimed single Enya recorded for the film’s soundtrack.

Jackson asked Enya to write a song for The Lord of the Rings and May It Be went on to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song; a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song; and a Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

In 2002, the song was released on a CD single with two more Enya songs: Isobella and The First of Autumn which will make their vinyl debut on May It Be.