Epic fantasy Creation of the Gods is getting a UK Blu-ray release 

Trinity CineAsia is bringing Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms, the first instalment in an epic fantasy trilogy, to Blu-ray & DVD on June 24th and to digital retailers from July 22nd.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Adapted from the classic 16th-century Chinese novel, the film resurrects a mythic, legendary battle between humans, immortals and monsters that is said to have occurred over 3,000 years ago.

After conspiring with a conniving fox demon to kill the emperor and seize power, King Zhou reigns as a tyrant so brutal that he incurs the wrath of Heaven.

In a final attempt to save the mortal world from desperate peril, the gods decide to intervene and invest in an unlikely champion brave enough to challenge the evil king, even if it costs him everything.

Creation of the Gods I is directed by Wuershan and its production team includes William Kong, the Oscar-nominated co-producer of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.