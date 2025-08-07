LaLiga is coming to Disney+ UK

Disney+ has confirmed a three-year deal to bring subscribers in the UK and Ireland live coverage of Saturday night LaLiga matches.

Starting August 16th, the streaming service’s coverage will be produced by ESPN and feature a commentary and presenting line-up that includes Steve ‘Macca’ McManaman, former Arsenal and West Ham midfielder Stewart Robson plus Ian Darke and Rob Palmer.

Fans will also be able to follow every twist and turn of the season on ESPN’s digital platforms and social media channels.

The matches will be available to all subscribers as part of their existing viewing plan.

It’s previously been revealed that, starting from October, the service will become the home of the UEFA Women’s Champions League across Europe for the next five seasons.