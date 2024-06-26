Eugene Levy’s The Reluctant Traveler gets third series from Apple TV+

Eugene Levy’s travel show, The Reluctant Traveler, is set to return to Apple TV+ for a third season.

After conquering some of his greatest fears in seasons one and two, Levy admits, his travels have changed him for the better. Now, he is back on the road for an adventure that promises to broaden his horizons more than any other.

The eight-episode third run will follow Levy on a truly global adventure as he attempts to curate his own ‘ultimate travel bucket list.’

If he’s to inch closer to becoming a real traveller, he’ll need to tick off some of the world’s must-do experiences. Trouble is, he doesn’t have a clue where to start.

The series was recently honoured with wins for Best Travel/Adventure show and Best Unstructured series at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

Levy said: “I really appreciate what this show is trying to do for me. But to be a real seasoned traveller you need to have a strong sense of adventure and curiosity, and I’m ashamed to say over the past two seasons I’ve developed neither.

“But I have to admit I’m having a lot of fun putting in the effort. So the beat goes on, apparently.”

